Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What God Got For Me’

The popular talk show host wants for everyone to know that there are still more chapters for him to write.

Little Big Shots

Source: NBC / NBC

Days after news hit that Steve Harvey was dropped from not one, but two shows, the talk show host and iconic comedian had some optimistic words about his future.

(Remember: NBC canceled his show “Steve” to give Grammy winning singer Kelly Clarkson his time slot and they replaced his hosting gig for Little Big Shots” with Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy.)

In a clip shared by his wife Majorie Harvey on social media, Steve told his audience that he has many more chapters in his life write.

“I happen to be 62-years old. I’m in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. There’s been some good books in there, there’s been some good chapters and some bad chapters and some chapters that lasted longer than I wanted them to. That homeless chapter lasted way too long than I wanted it to.”

After the crowd laughed, Steve added, “But in this 62nd chapter, I’ve got my finger on the corner of the page. All I’m doing is about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page.”

Take a look:

 

As the Root noted, Steve and NBC’s relationship may have soured when the network lost it ownership stake of the show when Steve struck a deal with IMG Original Content, the company that produces Harvey’s talk show.

It’s believed that the series finale was taped last week.

No doubt: It’s been a rough couple of years for the 62-year-old. From receiving backlash for meeting with President Trump to his verbal scuffle with Mo’Nique to recently getting dragged for telling folks that rich people don’t sleep eight hours, his public persona and reputation has been raked through the coals.

Hopefully, he can get come out on top again. Good luck Mr. Harvey!

[caption id="attachment_2809880" align="alignleft" width="869"] Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.[/caption] Steve Harvey's horrible unsolicited advice is coming back to bite him on the a**. This time around a clip from 2015 is surfacing online of the talk show on a rant about the sleeping habits of very wealthy people versus the rest of us impoverished peasants. Nobody: Steve Harvey: “Rich people don’t sleep eight hours a day!” “That’s a third of your life. It ain’t but 24 hours in a day! You cannot be sleep eight hours a day! You can’t live in L.A. and wake up at 8 o’clock in the morning. It’s 11 o’clock on the east coast. The stock market's been open for two hours. They already making decisions about your life and your a** was sleep!" He then sealed his silly deal with a quote from The Bible. "He who loves to sleep and the folding of hands, poverty will set upon you like a thief in the night.” https://twitter.com/Kierstensharris/status/1125756371583012864 Sir...what? Meanwhile as NewsOne noted, some of the world's wealthiest people have previously said that they prioritize a good night sleep, including Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and, Mark Zuckerberg who have a combined net worth of more than $180 billion. Plus, you know Mama Oprah is getting her zzzz's in EVERY NIGHT. TRUST! [protected-iframe id="ae110da0b237b201504de26bb7d1b934-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/MvZKiDJmB1XEs" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   Black Twitter didn't take too kindly to Steve's classist advice and had words for the talk show host about talking down to folks, especially Black folks, about poverty and the dangers in telling us that if we just slept less, we would have more in life. Take a look at Steve getting dragged back to his own bed:

Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What God Got For Me’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

