CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple Homicide

0 reads
Former First Lady arrives in Edinburgh

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

via Bossip.com:

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of a Kentucky couple and their neighbor. According to reports, 51- year old Christian Richard Martin was removed from his flight after being accused of killing Calvin, Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in November 2015.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Authorities say that Calvin was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips’ car, which was burned. An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement:

“All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport. We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

Martin was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. He has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple Homicide was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About…
 2 hours ago
05.13.19
Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates…
 2 hours ago
05.13.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…
 2 hours ago
05.13.19
A Few Courageous Mothers To Bow Down To…
 2 days ago
05.13.19
Steph Curry Defends Ayesha Curry: ‘Proud Of You…
 3 days ago
05.13.19
Move Bih: 7 Celebs You Wouldn’t Want To…
 3 days ago
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Oklahoma Mother Outraged After Police Shoot Her Three…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
5 Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Under…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Black Tony Becomes A Driver [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Talk Parenting, Podcast…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 4 days ago
05.10.19
Hughley TV: Meagan Good On How She Prepares…
 4 days ago
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close