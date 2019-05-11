Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

05.11.19
Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

 

[caption id="attachment_3830129" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital[/caption] Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! Check out the best fan love moments and if you used the hashtag #TJMS25 you just might appear below!

