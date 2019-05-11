Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video] was originally published on mymajicdc.com