Woman Arrested, Accused Of Setting Atlanta Apartment Complex On Fire

A woman faces a first-degree arson charge after allegedly setting a fire that damaged five apartments on Thursday morning.

Octavia Nicole Carter, 27, of Atlanta, is accused of starting the fire at around 10:15 a.m., displacing numerous people, Atlanta Fire Rescue said. The department posted a video to Twitter of flames and smoke billowing out of a window as firefighters arrived, Channel 2 Action News reported.

According to reports, investigators quickly realized that the fire was set intentionally, and Carter was arrested shortly after.

Details on how she allegedly set the fire and what her motive was have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reported seven families were displaced, but four of them should be able to move back in after water and electricity services are restored.

“Along with emotional support, the Red Cross provided emergency assistance to help with essentials such as lodging, food, and clothing for 25 people,” the American Red Cross of Georgia said in a statement. “They also helped one resident with health services. Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the week ahead to help them get back on their feet and will share information on additional recovery resources available to them in the community.”

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Setting Atlanta Apartment Complex On Fire

