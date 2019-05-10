CLOSE
Celebrate National Shrimp Day May 10

High Angle View Of Pasta With Shrimps Served In Plate

Source: Joanna Gorzelinska / EyeEm / Getty

National Shrimp Day is big in North Carolina, it brings in 10 millions of dollars a year to the state. Did you know fisherman catch three different types of shrimp off the coast of North Carolina:: brown, pink and white.

Americans eat more shrimp than any other seafood, As Bubba Blue from the Forest Gump movie would say

“SHRIMP COCKTAIL, SHRIMP SCAMPI,FRIED SHRIMP, BROILED SHRIMP, SPICY SHRIMP…”

Try them on a sandwich, on a salad, or with some delicious cocktail sauce.

