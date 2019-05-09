Where Is Maleah Davis? Twitter Suspects Stepfather, Mother In 4-Year-Old’s Disappearance

Friday marks a week since Maleah Davis was allegedly kidnapped in Houston. Her stepfather Darion Vence, the last person to see her alive, said “Hispanic males” abducted the four-year-old girl while they were on their way to pick up her mother from the airport. But Twitter users have done their research and many tweeted that Vence had something to do with the disappearance. In addition, there were suspicions that her mother was covering up for Vence.

One Twitter user from Houston asked several logical questions that had yet to be answered. For instance, why didn’t Maleah’s mother call the police when her husband and kids didn’t show up at the airport? Or, why was Maleah kidnapped by three random Hispanics?

His story just doesn't add up imo. #MaleahDavis pic.twitter.com/umQajzM1J0 — Ricardo Avalos (@RickyRozzayHou) May 7, 2019

Another tweet read, “We all know what happened. May he and her mom that also played a big part of hurting this innocent baby rot in eternal hell.”

We all know what happened. May he and her mom that also played a big part of hurting this innocent baby rot in eternal hell. #maleahdavis Maleah Davis' stepfather changed his story about her disappearance, police spokesman says @CNN https://t.co/46AM1iHjoh — Polly (@Hydratehouston) May 9, 2019

Another tweet claimed that “The mom and stepfather didn’t want to seek medical care for her! Grandma had to tell them to do it. Sounds like mom and stepfather are 2 criminals. Don’t let her fake no tears ass off the hook!” See below:

So when #MaleahDavis sustained head injury which caused seizure. The mom and stepfather didn't want to seek medical care for her! Grandma had to tell them to do it. Sounds like mom and stepfather are 2 criminals. Don't let her fake no tears ass off the hook! — Cheryl Marie (@CherylM7777) May 9, 2019

Lastly, according to KTRK reporter Pooja Lodhia, investigators reportedly cannot find her stepfather, who had been named a person of interest in the case.

So many people were hoping the car would bring more clues…. Where is Maleah? the four year old has been missing since Saturday. Now, investigators say they can't find her stepdad, who reported she had been abducted. https://t.co/qgzITemPEm — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 9, 2019

In case you missed it, Vence told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night to pick up Maleah’s mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts. Vence said he heard a “popping noise,” like a popped tire and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out.

One of the men allegedly said “Maleah looks very nice, looks very sweet” before Vence was allegedly hit in the head. He supposedly lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. on Saturday. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claims he walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

“I realize there’s a lot blanks [sic] in the story,” Holbrook said.

The Associated Press reported that Houston authorities said Vence’s account has “changed several times” and a reporter for the local Fox affiliate tweeted that police consider him a “person of interest.”

.@houstonpolice tell Fox 26 Darion Vence is now a person of interest in the disappearance of his stepdaughter, Maleah Davis. Sugar Land PD say he gave conflicting stories. #MaleahDavis pic.twitter.com/rx333jjFZc — Sally MacDonald (@SallyMacFox26) May 7, 2019

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Maleah and her two brothers were removed from their home last year due to reports of abuse.

“In August 2018, Maleah and her brothers were placed with a relative following physical abuse allegations, stemming from a head injury she had, CPS said Monday night,” CNN wrote. “A judge ordered their return home in February and called for CPS to maintain temporary conservatorship and visit the home at least once a month to check on the family.”

Maleah reportedly had multiple brain surgeries. According to ABC reporter Shelly Childers, the surgeries were due to physical abuse.

BREAKING: missing 4YO Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August by CPS. They tell us it was due to allegations of physical abuse, related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries. She was returned home in Feb. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/jiAq1E6XVU — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 6, 2019

The stepfather’s car has been found, however. CNN reported that “a homicide detective with the Houston Police Department said the car’s condition appears normal, there’s no visible blood or obvious signs that something may have happened inside.”

In addition, the other children have been removed from the care of Vence Maleah’s mother.

“During an emergency hearing Wednesday morning, the court ordered Maleah’s younger half-brother to stay with his paternal grandmother,” KHOU reported. “Maleah’s older brother is now in the custody of his paternal aunt, and if Maleah is found alive, that’s where she would go.”

Maleah was reportedly last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair with a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers. She has black hair and brown eyes and stands 3 feet tall, weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

We hope and pray Maleah Davis is found safely.

