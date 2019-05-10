BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie To A Chimp

There’s a reason why when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were first dating, he had to check the British media for their blatant racism. Unfortunately, it has fallen on deaf ears and has now impacted their newborn son.

On Thursday, one BBC broadcaster was fired for comparing baby Archie to a chimp.

According to the Los Angeles Times, radio host Danny Baker tweeted out a picture of two adults holding hands with a tiny chimp, with the caption, “Royal baby leaves the hospital.”

Yeah, he REALLY tried it.

Of course, Baker tried to backtrack by deleting the tweet and explaining and apologizing multiple times, claiming he did not know it was racist.

“Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up,” the 61-year-old tweeted first. “Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”

Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out it's possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that's it. Now stand by for sweary football tweets — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 8, 2019

Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte.

Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel. pic.twitter.com/86cQGbAhDc — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 8, 2019

Thankfully, BBC still let him go, stressing that Baker’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody,” adding “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

Later, Baker lashed out at his colleagues, claiming they threw him under the bus and should have defended his character.

“The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity,” he tweeted Thursday. “Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking.”

So instead of owning up to one’s racism, you make this about other people. That’s about white.

As we previously reported, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first mixed-race heir to the throne. He was born on Monday, May 6, clocking in clocked at 7lbs. 3oz.

During a photo-op on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, Meghan said that being a mother is “magic” and that her son has “just been a dream,” adding, “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like.

“His looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” Harry said.

Adding, “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie To A Chimp was originally published on hellobeautiful.com