Black Tony Becomes A Driver [VIDEO]

05.09.19
Black Tony has had jobs at the trap house, radio station and now he’s gearing up to become a driver. In this video he picked up a young lady that was going to the airport.

Once entering the car she begins to smell weed.

Black Tony then tells her he smokes and drinks on the job and her reaction is priceless. He even offers her some Crown Apple, but she isn’t here for it.

As Black Tony continues to drive he see’s one of his homies who just got out of jail. Black Tony decides to pick him up and then that’s when things just get worse.

Check out the full video of Black Tony as a Uber driver up top!

