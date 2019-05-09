CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

‘Power’ Teases Season 6 Premiere Date

0 reads
Leave a comment
Power Season 6 Key Art

Source: Starz / Starz

It won’t be long before the cast of Power is back on your television screens.

Ghost, Tommy and Angela are all back for the upcoming sixth season, set to premiere on August 25th. Tagged “The Final Betrayal,” the events of season 6 kick off after the season finale last year when Tommy shot Angela right in front of Ghost.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

What’s going to happen? Who’s going to die or live? Well, you’ll have to check back in August when Power returns.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Fans Donate More than $70,000 to Crew Member Killed on Set

RELATED: 50 Cent Teases New ‘Power’ Prequel Set In South Jamaica, Queens

RELATED: Say What?! Power Creator Spoils Season Finale Cliffhanger With Instagram Post

‘Power’ Teases Season 6 Premiere Date was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…
 14 hours ago
05.10.19
Oklahoma Mother Outraged After Police Shoot Her Three…
 15 hours ago
05.10.19
5 Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Under…
 16 hours ago
05.10.19
Black Tony Becomes A Driver [VIDEO]
 18 hours ago
05.10.19
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Talk Parenting, Podcast…
 19 hours ago
05.10.19
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
 21 hours ago
05.10.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
 21 hours ago
05.10.19
Hughley TV: Meagan Good On How She Prepares…
 23 hours ago
05.09.19
Exclusive: Ryan Destiny & Quincy’s Wedding In Shambles,…
 23 hours ago
05.09.19
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
 23 hours ago
05.09.19
Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint…
 23 hours ago
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…
 24 hours ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
 1 day ago
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close