It won’t be long before the cast of Power is back on your television screens.

Ghost, Tommy and Angela are all back for the upcoming sixth season, set to premiere on August 25th. Tagged “The Final Betrayal,” the events of season 6 kick off after the season finale last year when Tommy shot Angela right in front of Ghost.

What’s going to happen? Who’s going to die or live? Well, you’ll have to check back in August when Power returns.

'Power' Teases Season 6 Premiere Date

