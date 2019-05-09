British Broadcater Fired After Referring To Royal Baby As A Monkey

16 reads Leave a comment
Well, that didn’t take long.
Baby Archie isn’t even a week old and has encountered his first public racist comment. 61-year-old BBC broadcaster Danny Baker tweeted a picture that featured a dressed up couple holding hands with a chimp. The caption read “Royal baby leaves hospital.”
Baker claims that he didn’t mean anything racist by the tweet.
Steve Harvey Says 'Rich People Don't Sleep 8 Hours A Day,' Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed
15 photos Launch gallery
Steve Harvey Says 'Rich People Don't Sleep 8 Hours A Day,' Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours