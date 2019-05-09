CLOSE
National
British Broadcater Fired After Referring To Royal Baby As A Monkey

New Zealand House Book of Condolence

Well, that didn’t take long.

Baby Archie isn’t even a week old and has encountered his first public racist comment. 61-year-old BBC broadcaster Danny Baker tweeted a picture that featured a dressed up couple holding hands with a chimp. The caption read “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

Baker claims that he didn’t mean anything racist by the tweet.

 

 

