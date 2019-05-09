British Broadcater Fired After Referring To Royal Baby As A Monkey

Continue reading Steve Harvey Says ‘Rich People Don’t Sleep 8 Hours A Day,’ Black Twitter Drags Him Back To Bed

[caption id="attachment_2809880" align="alignleft" width="869"] Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.[/caption] Steve Harvey's horrible unsolicited advice is coming back to bite him on the a**. This time around a clip from 2015 is surfacing online of the talk show on a rant about the sleeping habits of very wealthy people versus the rest of us impoverished peasants. Nobody: Steve Harvey: “Rich people don’t sleep eight hours a day!” “That’s a third of your life. It ain’t but 24 hours in a day! You cannot be sleep eight hours a day! You can’t live in L.A. and wake up at 8 o’clock in the morning. It’s 11 o’clock on the east coast. The stock market's been open for two hours. They already making decisions about your life and your a** was sleep!" He then sealed his silly deal with a quote from The Bible. "He who loves to sleep and the folding of hands, poverty will set upon you like a thief in the night.” https://twitter.com/Kierstensharris/status/1125756371583012864 Sir...what? Meanwhile as NewsOne noted, some of the world's wealthiest people have previously said that they prioritize a good night sleep, including Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and, Mark Zuckerberg who have a combined net worth of more than $180 billion. Plus, you know Mama Oprah is getting her zzzz's in EVERY NIGHT. TRUST! [protected-iframe id="ae110da0b237b201504de26bb7d1b934-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/MvZKiDJmB1XEs" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Black Twitter didn't take too kindly to Steve's classist advice and had words for the talk show host about talking down to folks, especially Black folks, about poverty and the dangers in telling us that if we just slept less, we would have more in life. Take a look at Steve getting dragged back to his own bed: