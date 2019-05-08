It’s here, it’s here — it’s finally here. Ari Lennox dropped her debut album Shea Butter Baby on Tuesday and fans are hype AF.

Ari Lennox really transports you to another universe with her tone and melodies. I feel like I’m floating on a lilly pad in an enchanted forest at sunset.#SheaButterBaby — 〽️ A L I K. (@MalikThaElite) May 7, 2019

everyone gonna start riding the ari Lennox wave now and I’m so glad cause she is beyond underrated. — rodiyah 🦋 (@goddamnrod) May 7, 2019

The First Lady of Dreamville blessed us with a solid 12-Track project that stays true to her profound R&B sound, and her congenial content which tells stories of the highs and lows of being a 20-something woman in this day and age dealing with dating, friends, etc. Ever since her second EP PHO dropped in 2016, fans of R&B and Dreamville couldn’t wait to see what the DC would deliver us on her debut album. And judging by her labelhead and mentor, J. Cole, ‘Shea Butter Baby’ does not disappoint.

Ari Lennox the future. Album outttttttttttttttttttttttttttt This shit crazy crazyyy — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 7, 2019

We’ve all heard the great content Ari is capable of making through the fire singles she dropped before releasing her album, including “Whip Cream”, “40 Shades Of Choke” and “Grandpa” But ‘Cream’ is the only song to appear on the final tracklist.

Lennox told Billboard about the album:

“A lot of these songs I’ve been holding on to for a long time. I just want the world to hear them. And then, finally, I can exhale.”

In honor of Shea Butter Baby being available on all streaming platforms today, check out some of the lyrics that’ll have every millenial saying “I felt that.”

Shea Butter Baby: 13 Lines From Ari Lennox’s Album Every Millennial Can Relate To was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: