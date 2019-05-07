Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North Carolina

The Mother Of Black Hollywood tells it like it is! She’s always spoke openly about her past and how it built her to become the women she is today! Jenifer Lewis proves time and time again why she is a living legacy!

“I’m rich bitch! I love myself so much! I love myself because I don’t care what people think about me.” She continues, “I’ve been entertaining y’all since ‘Fresh Prince’ , ‘A Different World’ , ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ , ‘The Preacher’s Wife’, ‘Black-ish’! I’m rich bitch!”

Jenifer Lewis, released her memoir The Mother Of Black Hollywood. She explains her depression , sex addiction, and being molested. Lewis, a promoter of self love and healing reflected that energy to the crowd at Women’s Empowerment 2019!

