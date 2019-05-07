CLOSE
NC Workers Could Get A Required Paid Break

Your boss could be required to give you a paid break if you work a 6 hour shift or more.

North Carolina workers are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.

The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to have the Legislative Research Commission study the idea of requiring employers to provide a twenty minute paid break to anyone working a shift of six hours or more.

About twenty states require a break and now North Carolina could join the list after the legislature studies the idea.

“Hardworking people of North Carolina that work every day to feed their families and contribute to our communities deserve to have their dignity preserved through routine work breaks,” said Representative Zack Hawkins of Durham. “From standing on their feet all day to doing back-breaking work to make the products we use and the services we depend on, we need to value them by allowing for adequate rest. Our people are our most important asset, let’s do right by them.”

source:  ABC11.com

NC Workers Could Get A Required Paid Break was originally published on thelightnc.com

