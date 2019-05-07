CLOSE
Man Loads Shopping Cart With Henny, Walks Out of Costco

More than a thousand dollars worth of Hennessy is missing from a Wisconsin Costco.

According to police in Menomonee Falls, a man walked into the store, loaded his cart with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and walked out.

The bottles are valued at a total of $1,541.75. CLICK HERE to see a picture of the suspect.

