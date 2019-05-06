CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Inmate Found Dead In Georgia Jail Cell After Complaining Of Chest Pain

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his cell Saturday morning.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tyrique Jameal Tookes died after being in jail for nearly two months. Tookes was reportedly being held on an $8,000 bond after being charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.

The Fulton sheriff’s office reportedly requested that the GBI investigate, agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed to the AJC. She said the man had been complaining of chest pain in the two weeks leading up to his death.

The results of an autopsy are unknown.

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

6 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Inmate Found Dead In Georgia Jail Cell After Complaining Of Chest Pain was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2019
Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti…
 3 hours ago
05.06.19
Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed
 5 hours ago
05.06.19
AOL Build Presents 'Suits'
Prince Harry Announces That The Royal Baby Has…
 6 hours ago
05.06.19
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale…
 6 hours ago
05.06.19
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Do Not Watch This New Spider-Man Trailer Unless…
 6 hours ago
05.06.19
Building Hardware Graphic Update
Builder’s Discount Center-Giveaway
 7 hours ago
05.06.19
2 Men Shot At Raleigh Sweepstakes Parlor
 10 hours ago
05.06.19
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
John Singleton To Be Laid To Rest At…
 1 day ago
05.05.19
Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Ain't Nothin' But a She Thing Party
What?!?!? Spinderella No Longer Part Of Salt-N-Pepa
 2 days ago
05.04.19
Gun Threat Leads To N.C. A&T And Bennett…
 3 days ago
05.03.19
Couple holding money
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250
 3 days ago
05.03.19
Black Princess
Cheslie Kryst Of North Carolina Crowned Miss USA
 3 days ago
05.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close