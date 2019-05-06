Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Full Performance Here {VIDEO}

8 reads Leave a comment
Check out the infamous performance of Patti LaBelle as she brought on a guest to sing with her.
RELATED ARTICLE : Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}
The legendary song-tress loved being there for the event! She did her signature shoe kick off too. Ms. LaBelle shows us how her legacy continues to grow over 60 years of performing.
RELATED ARTICLE : Patti LaBelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]
RELATED ARTICLE : Gloria Mayfield Banks Makes Her Statement At Women’s Empowerment 2019
RELATED ARTICLE : Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}
comments – add yours