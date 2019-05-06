CLOSE
Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! - Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty

A woman who claimed Usher of exposing her to herpes and sued him for $20 million, had her lawsuit dismissed according to TMZ.

Laura Helm, the woman who issued Usher, was the one who filed to dismiss her lawsuit last week because she and the Confessions singer reportedly reached “an amicable resolution” according to court documents. The dismissal was reportedly filed with prejudice, which means the lawsuit cannot be refiled again. All signs point to a monetary settlement between both parties, although it has not been confirmed at this time.

RELATED: Usher Files For Divorce From Grace Miguel, Decision Mutual

RELATED: Usher Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Herpes Scandal

Back in 2017, Usher became the center of controversy after a number of women accused the R&B star of exposing them to the herpes virus. Helm was one of the alleged victims who sued Usher back in 2017, claiming that he exposed her to the virus during a night of unprotected sex. She initially sued him for $10 million but upped the suit to $20 million to cover her emotional harm and punitive damages.

Her lawsuit dismissal comes one year after a male accuser dropped his case against Usher. The male accuser, who was named John Doe in court documents, dropped his case after claiming he engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with the “U Got It Bad” singer during a visit to a Los Angeles spa.

 

