Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The Braxton family are mourning the death of their beloved niece Lauren Braxton, who died of an apparent heart condition earlier this week. The heartbreaking news prompted responses from Toni Braxton and the rest of the family on social media sans Tamar, who later posted a note about monitoring people’s grieving process.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy in their time of sadness and loss,” the Braxton family said in a statement.

While Toni posted “R.I.P. to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton… I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken.” Tamar remained silent , but found herself clapping a fan after she posted this:

Now Tamar could use a piece of humble pie but this was not the time or status for this comment, which is why Tamar proceeded to read the fan for filth. Who was in the right and who was wrong?

Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

Tamar Braxton And Her Mysterious Boyfriend Are Back Together

 

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

