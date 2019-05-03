18 reads Leave a comment
N.C. A&T is on lockdown due a threat made towards a female student. The Aggie Alert instructs students and faculty to take shelter.
Bennett College is also on lock down to because of the alleged subject , who has been described as a tall, black man with his hair in twists, wearing black sweatpants and a black bookbag, possibly no shirt, according to the university.
The subject was reportedly seen last running from Pride Hall toward the stadium.
Gun Threat Leads To N.C. A&T And Bennett On Lockdown was originally published on thelightnc.com
