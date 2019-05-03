CLOSE
Gun Threat Leads To N.C. A&T And Bennett On Lockdown

N.C. A&T is on lockdown due a threat made towards a female student. The Aggie Alert instructs students and faculty  to take shelter.

Bennett College is also on lock down to because of the alleged subject , who has been described as a tall, black man with his hair in twists, wearing black sweatpants and a black bookbag, possibly no shirt, according to the university.

The subject was reportedly seen last running from Pride Hall toward the stadium.

 

Close