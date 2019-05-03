Video Shows Hospital Staff Dropping Newborn Baby

Continue reading Next Time, Trump’s Attorney General Should Play The Lotto Instead Of Kamala Harris

[caption id="attachment_2868598" align="alignleft" width="975"] Source: Bob Chamberlin / Getty[/caption] Feel how you want about Sen. Kamala Harris, but we won't debate is her ability to read every last one Republican for filth who tries it with her. This is a lesson that U.S. Attorney General William Barr learned on May 1 when he tried to act dumb and evade answering Democrats' questions in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Robert Mueller's 448-page report on whether ya'll president colluded with Russia in the 2016 Presidential Election. On Wednesday, Barr was asked an array of questions, many that were in response to learning that Mueller had sent two letters expressing to Barr that he felt his summary of the report did a poor job capturing what Mueller was trying to say. Concerned that this President is using the AG's office for his own personal needs, Harris asked Barr had #45 or anyone in the White House asked him to open up an investigation on anyone. Barr's answer? Huh? “Has the President or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone,” Harris asked Barr. “Yes or no?” “I will repeat it,” Harris said. “Has the President or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone? Yes or no, please, sir.” Barr was stuttering, acting dumb AF and brand new. “Seems you’d remember something like that, be able to tell us,” Harris said as she infamously put her finger on her chin. (That's when you know she is not playing). Later, Barr said he understood the question, but didn't understand the term "suggested." “…hinted? Inferred? No—you don’t know?” he asked. Like...in what world do you not understand basic language? What Black woman would be allowed to this mediocre and oversee a government agency? [protected-iframe id="d4f0901ae417197d7c3e777c6c3dc178-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/hc5tlLxEX4k5G" width="480" height="335" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Take a look at Sen. Cory Booker trying not to laugh: https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1123661258912407553 Later, Harris was clear that Barr needs to resign because he lied to the American people. https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1123665286782230531 https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1124043421121953793 Of course, Trump said Harris was being "nasty," but this is also the same dude that said that there were some "very fine" Neo Nazis...so, who cares what he thinks? Meanwhile, folks have been praising Harris for her line of questioning and for continuing to let the GOP know that isn't the one...ever: