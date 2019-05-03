Take Our Music Survey To Win $250

This music survey is simple. You listen and rate songs based off of how much you like listening to it. Simple? Right?

You can take it on your lunch break and still have time to eat and get back to the office.

Literally, it’s that simple and you put yourself in the running for $250 that you didn’t have before. Everyone needs some extra cash!

Just this week I had car issues and I could’ve used that $250 when they told me the cost to just look at the car.

