Uneducated Whites Hellbent On Voting Against Their Own Interests, Poll Finds

New polls show the worship for Trump hasn't ended.

Recent polling shows that despite the disastrous tax code, manufacturing plants like General Motors laying off thousands of people, the coal industry crashing and 45’s promises, uneducated white voters were still unwavering in their blind support of Donald Trump.

According to CNN, whites without a college degree support Trump in double digits over every other presidential candidate:

Trump +13% over Biden

Trump +15% over Buttigieg

Trump +16% over O’Rourke

Trump +17% over Sanders

Trump +28% over Harris

Trump +34% over Warren

Trump +37% over Clinton ’16

Well, as Trump said on the campaign trail, “I love the poorly educated!”

Of course, these numbers weren’t shocking. But this doesn’t not mean there isn’t any hope in 2022. Here is some perspective. In 2016, Trump garnered fewer votes than any Republican candidate in 16 years: 59.2 million people voted for Trump, 60.9 million voted for Mitt Romney, 60 million voted for John McCain, and 62 million voted for George W. Bush.

An increase in the number of eligible Black voters may set the stage for a Trump loss in 2020, according to The States Of Change report, which was authored by several groups including the Center for American Progress and the Bipartisan Policy Center. For example, voting blocs — including African-Americans, Latinos and Asians — will have more of a share of the total eligible vote by 2020. The groups will grow one percentage point, with Blacks going from 12  percent in 2016 to 13 in 2020, the report revealed.

As the voter segments expand, the percentage of eligible “White without a college degree” voters will drop by 2 points, from 46 percent to 44. Trump is largely reliant on that voting group in 2016.

Yes, there is still an overwhelmingly white majority of eligible voters, but changes in turnout and support among Black voters in 2020 could put Trump at a disadvantage.

Black turnout and the Democrats’ margin of support with African Americans have both dropped by a significant amount in 2016 when Trump was elected, NBC News reported.  If more Black Americans voted, especially with the fight to restore voting rights to ex-felons, like in Florida, going on in states across the nation, the election results could be different.

All is not lost. Be an educated voter, encourage people in your community to vote and turn out in every election from now until November 2020.

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

8 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Continue reading Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Uneducated Whites Hellbent On Voting Against Their Own Interests, Poll Finds was originally published on newsone.com

