Cheslie Kryst Of North Carolina Crowned Miss USA

Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina, 27-year-old lawyer that represents prison inmates for free is now Miss USA.

She described herself growing up as a “weird kid” and now she’s moving forward to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. “I can’t say pageants make you beautiful. I think they make you more confident in the person that you are,” she said.

“I’m still that same weird kid. I still like reading books. And at the end of the day, I like to sit by myself in my house and just watch movies. But I think pageants taught me all that, and my mom was really the one who introduced me to that and drew me to pageantry.”She explained to reporters.

Proudly representing Miss Teen USA , Miss USA, and Miss America are Black women. Kaieigh Garris , Cheslie Kryst , and Nia Frankin took home the crowns for 2019!

