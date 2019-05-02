CLOSE
3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Alonzo Eubanks / Radio One Digital

Cynthia Bailey is opening a wine shop called, ‘The Bailey Wine Cellar soon. Also, expect the debut of her partnership with Seagrams Escapes for a signature Peach Bellini flavor. “One thing I know is how to appreciate a good cocktail. I’m on a reality show. So trust and believe that drama will definitely make you appreciate a good drink.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shares her beauty tips that have preserved her beauty. “Had my modeling career not worked out, I actually wanted to be a makeup artist.” , she explained.

