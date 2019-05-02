Gov. Roy Cooper Expresses The Importance Of Diversity And Empowering Women {VIDEO}

0 reads Leave a comment
Gov. Roy Cooper recognizes Radio One Raleigh for the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment Networking Expo. He spoke on the importance of diversity and bridging the wage gap.
