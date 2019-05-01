CLOSE
Women's Empowerment Blogs
Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself

Avant at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Avant turned 41 April 26th. John Monds of Foxy 107.1/104.3 presented the singer with a gift from the Radio One Family at Women’s Empowerment 2019.

He let the audience sing happy birthday, but he couldn’t help singing to himself. The R&B sensations let us all know, self love is the best love.

With 12,000 people in the building showing love. Nothing could top the Godmother of Soul, Patti Labelle praising his talents during her show that same night.

RELATED ARTICLE : Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast
Women's Empowerment 2019
68 photos

RELATED ARTICLE : Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}

 

