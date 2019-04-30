CLOSE
JAIILLLLLL?! Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail

JAIILLLLLL?! According to TMZ we won’t be seeing Soulja Boy anytime soon because he was just slapped with a hefty sentence for violating his probation!  The rapper appeared in court Tuesday where a judge sentenced him to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service.

Soulja was arrested earlier this month after failing to complete his court-ordered community service and trying to falsify evidence that it was completed.  Making things worse Soulja home was raided by cops in February after an investigation was opened by an ex-girlfriend that said the rapper helped her captive in his garage.  During the raid, officers found ammunition which is in violation for his prior violation fora weapons case dating back to 2014.

The judge ordered Soulja to serve his violation sentence immediately but knocked off 40 days as credit for time served.  So it looks we won’t be seeing him until sometime in January 2020 unless he gets off for good behavior.

[caption id="attachment_3021641" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Black Twitter collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos. As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying, “You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.” And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp5A_1UAJog Keep scrolling…

JAIILLLLLL?! Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

