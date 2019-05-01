Empire Is Being Renewed But Jussie Smollett WILL NOT Be Returning

The drama with Jussie Smollett has not only rocked his personal life but also his professional life. It has been in limbo on whether Fox would write the actor back into the Hit show Empire. Creator of the Fox Hit Lee Daniels has said that the last few weeks that the company has been trying to figure out what would be his fait. Well it looks like Empire has been renewed for another season…But Jussie Smollett won’t be written into the show.

Fox just issued the following statement … “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season 6, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire.’ With his contact being extented there’s still a chance that he could be written back into the show but as of now we don’t see Jamal Lyon back on Empire next season.”

All this is coming from Jussie claiming his was attacked by two white men yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him while putting a noose around his neck. Chicago police charged Jussie with 16 charges after they claim that actor stage the whole incident. The Cook County States Attorney’s office dropped all charges on Jussie Smollett’s behalf. However there is being an investigation into why the prosecution dropped the charges. In the mean time Jussie is in civil suit with the Chicago Police Department for all the time, resources, money they wasted on the investigation.

