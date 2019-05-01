When Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly a lot of the country was in shock. So what’s happened since the six-hour documentary aired? Lifetime is airing a follow up to the documentary on May 4th.
Soledad O’Brien will host Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, the 2-hour special. In the special, she will look at the impact of the documentary and talk with the producers of the series, clips from the first project and interviews with lawyers, experts and psychologists, who can break down the far-reaching effects of Kelly’s story. Plus O’Brien will talk to the women who are still standing beside him. Plus a conversation about Kelly’s interview with Gayle King.
Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will air Saturday night at 10pm on Lifetime.
Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview
Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview
1.1 of 21
2.2 of 21
3.3 of 21
4.4 of 21
5.5 of 21
6.6 of 21
7.7 of 21
8.8 of 21
9.9 of 21
10.10 of 21
11.11 of 21
12.12 of 21
13.13 of 21
14.14 of 21
15.15 of 21
16.16 of 21
17.17 of 21
18.18 of 21
19.19 of 21
20.20 of 21
Suriving R. Kelly Recap To Air was originally published on hiphopnc.com