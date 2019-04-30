CLOSE
Women's Empowerment Blogs
Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Terrell Travis / Radio One Digital

Patti LaBelle joins Raleigh, North Carolina for the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment. She sits down with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, the two discuss the trials and tribulations of her career.

Ms. LaBelle expresses the hardship of losing so many of her family and friends. She emotionally speaks about how her son is who she considers as her hero.

Patti LaBelle At Women’s Empowerment 2019
Women's Empowerment 2019
21 photos

Performing for 60 years, she’s been known for her legendary voice, cooking, and acting. “I never wanted to be an actress. I just wanted to sing and cook”, LaBelle said.

