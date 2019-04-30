Police Officer Believes He Was Fired For Interracial Relationship

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, when Darien, GA Police Chief Donnie Howard found out his 16-year-old daughter, who is white, had a black boyfriend, he said he became “physically ill.”

According to reports, Howard rarely censored himself when discussing race. A federal discrimination lawsuit was previously filed by an African-American former officer.

Korone Robinson, a former narcotics investigator with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department, alleges he was unfairly disciplined, demoted and eventually fired after Darien police administrators learned he was dating a white colleague.

“You work in these places, you keep your head down, do your job don’t make waves,” Robinson said. “This is their world.”

A Nazi flag once hung on a wall inside police headquarters, which Howard reportedly acknowledged under oath. He also admitted to sharing a disturbing story from childhood with some of his officers.

“That story was about you putting watermelon beside the road and that you would hide and wait for the blacks to come get it and you’d shoot them with BB guns. Does that sound familiar?” asked Robinson’s attorney, Katie Mitchell.

RELATED: Shooting Kills College Football Player, Injures Giants’ Pick

To which the chief responded, “I was a juvenile kid.”

Robinson joined the Darien police force part-time in 2012. Within two years Robinson worked up to the department’s narcotics investigator, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He often worked alongside a new hire, Stacy Miller and they began seeing each other outside the office, and a romance bloomed.

Robinson admitted to having kept previous interracial relationships a secret, out of fear that whites in the small community would not approve. This time he informed his friend and coworker Ryan Alexander about the relationship in December 2015.

“I just wanted to let them know, because we worked so closely together,” Robinson said.

Alexander testified that he knew about their relationship months before then, and recalled telling Robinson that dating Miller was “probably a bad idea.”

“Suddenly, everything changed,” Robinson said.

RELATED: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By Police, His Mom Speaks Out

Statements from two other officers in the department support Robinson’s claim. Darien Police Capt. Archie Davis testified that he noticed a difference in how Chief Howard talked about Robinson and his work ethic beginning in January 2016.

Over the next eight months, up until Robinson’s dismissal, “they put him through hell,” said Katie Mitchell, Robinson’s lawyer.

Alexander ordered Robinson and Miller not to ride in their department-issued police vehicle together, allegedly saying “it didn’t look good,” Mitchell said.

Alexander said the decision was more about policing.

“Because of their relationship … if something were to happen to where Stacy was in danger, I knew Korone would have would have done more to protect Stacy instead of handling the scene,” he said in his deposition.

The edict didn’t cover their off-duty time, yet Robinson said he was suspended for three days after driving with Miller in his police-issued vehicle to a wedding in Atlanta. He said other officers were allowed to use their vehicles for personal use, one of the few perks in a low-paying job. Howard testified that such trips had to be approved first.

Soon after Robinson’s suspension, Miller was transferred to the night shift. She subsequently lodged a grievance and has filed her own lawsuit against her former bosses.

Robinson said he was frozen out of joint drug investigations with other agencies after the relationship became public. In May 2016, he was suspended for two weeks without pay for allegedly disobeying that order after he was spotted in the staging area before a major drug sweep coordinated by the McIntosh sheriff’s office. Robinson said he was there only to check on Miller, who was involved in the investigation, and other officers on the scene backed his account.

“It was like, ‘ding, ding, ding, you big idiot, it’s because you’re black and she’s white,’” Robinson said in an interview with the AJC. Eventually he was demoted to patrol duty. He was fired in August 2016.

“He was fired for things that other officers usually weren’t even disciplined for,” said Mitchell, his attorney. The city of Darien, responding to an EEOC complaint that Robinson filed after his dismissal, said Robinson was let go for ignoring the police chief at work, failing to notify dispatchers when starting and completing his shifts, using his city vehicle for personal use and failing to file incident reports.

Each of these supposed infractions occurred in 2016, after he began dating Miller, Mitchell noted. Robinson and Miller are no longer a couple.

Robinson, 38, said he is determined to clear his name.

“When I try to tell people this story they look at me like I’m lying. It’s like I’m the big angry black guy,” he told the AJC. “It takes everything in me not to yell and scream, but I can’t do that. Not down here.”

Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls 34 photos Launch gallery Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls 1. Tamera and Adam Housley 1 of 34 2. Alfonso Riberio & Angela Unkrich 2 of 34 3. Thandie Newton & Ol Parker 3 of 34 4. Sharon Leal & Paul Becker 4 of 34 5. Eve & Maximillion Cooper 5 of 34 6. Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson 6 of 34 7. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego 7 of 34 8. Karyn Parsons & Alexandre Rockwell 8 of 34 9. Heather Headley & Brian Musso 9 of 34 10. Hank Baskett & Kendra Wilkinson 10 of 34 11. Ron Perlman & Opal Stone 11 of 34 12. Kimora Lee & Tim Leissner 12 of 34 13. Soledad O'Brien & Brad Raymond 13 of 34 14. Sidney Poitier & Joanna Shimkus 14 of 34 15. Harry Belafonte & Pamela Frank 15 of 34 16. Robert DeNiro & Grace Hightower 16 of 34 17. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian 17 of 34 18. Randy Jackson & Erika Riker 18 of 34 19. Gary & Kenya Owen 19 of 34 20. Darius Rucker & Beth Leonard 20 of 34 21. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo 21 of 34 22. Iman & David Bowie 22 of 34 23. Chris Noth & Tara Wilson 23 of 34 24. Halle Berry & Oliver Martinez 24 of 34 25. Ice-T & Coco 25 of 34 26. Rick Fox & Eliza Dushku 26 of 34 27. Cash Warren & Jessica Alba 27 of 34 28. Justin & Keisha Chambers 28 of 34 29. Alfre Woodard & Roderick Spencer 29 of 34 30. Oluchi Onweagba & Luca Orlandi 30 of 34 31. Paul & Crystal Wall 31 of 34 32. George Lucas & Mellody Hobson 32 of 34 33. Dirk Notwitski and Jessica Olssen. 33 of 34 34. David & Cathy Guetta 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls Our Favorite Celebrity Swirls

Police Officer Believes He Was Fired For Interracial Relationship was originally published on blackamericaweb.com