'The Intruder' EXCLUSIVE Clip: Charlie Isn't So Nice Anymore

Michael Ealy and Meagan Good star in the intense thriller The Intruder about a couple who buys a home from mysterious man. They quickly learn that something isn’t right with Charlie (Dennis Quaid), who is oddly attached to the home and shows up unannounced making inappropriate demands.

In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Charlie pops up on Scott when he realizes they’re doing renovations on his former home. Despite having sold it to the Russell’s, he maintains a possession over it that turns deadly.

Watch this clip from The Intruder, out in theaters on Friday.

Michael Ealy & Meagan Good On Protecting Black Women In ‘The Intruder’

Georgia Woman Who Fatally Shot Home Intruder: ‘It Was Either Him Or Me And I Wasn’t Going’

 

‘The Intruder’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Charlie Isn’t So Nice Anymore was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

