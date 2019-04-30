Video Captures Teacher Kicking 5-Year-Old Child At School

A Kansas elementary school teacher has been fired after video surfaced showing her kicking a 5-year-old student at school.

The video clearly shows the child in the school library, sitting inside of a bookshelf. The teacher, Crystal Smith yanks the child out of the shelf and later kicks her.

The student told her mother that the teacher was mean and had hit her arm. Upon investigation, the child’s mother noticed a red mark on her daughter’s arm. When she inquired about it with the teacher. The teacher did not mention that she kicked the child.

