Grab Your Lawn Chair And Get Ready To Enjoy A Movie In Rocky Mount!

Warm weather is finally here and so is Lawn Chair Theater at the Imperial Centre in Rocky Mount.

Lawn Chair Theatre will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

May 17: Small Foot (Special location: Sports Complex Football Stadium)

Small Foot (Special location: Sports Complex Football Stadium) June 14: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet July 12: Hotel Transylvania 3

Hotel Transylvania 3 August 9: How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World

How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World September 6: Incredibles 2

