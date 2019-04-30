CLOSE
NC Museum Of Art Releases Summer Movie Lineup

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Source: Marvel/ Sony Pictures / Marvel/ Sony Pictures

If watching movies on a blanket, underneath the stars is your thing, you’re in luck! The NC Museum of Art has just released its summer movie lineup.

June 1: “Isle of Dogs”

June 7: Battle of the Rom-Coms winner (Chosen by voting from a bracket of 16 beloved romantic comedies from the 1980s to today).

June 8: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

June 28: “Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (55th anniversary of the film)

June 29: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

July 19: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

July 20: “First Man” (50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing)

Aug. 2: “Alien” (40th anniversary of the film)

Aug. 3: “Captain Marvel”

Aug. 9: “Free Solo”

Aug. 10: “The Big Lebowski”

Sept. 20: “The Hate U Give”

Sept. 21: “Roma”

 

