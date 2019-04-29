CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Suffering A Heart Attack

16 reads
Leave a comment

R&B legend Peabo Bryson suffered a mild heart attack at his home the morning of Saturday, April 27. According to a representative for Bryson, the double Grammy / double Oscar Award-winning singer “is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive.”

His prognosis is reportedly good, and doctors, as well as his family are “optimistic for a speedy recovery.”  The representative states that “at this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

The star is known for his duets with everyone from Natalie Cole and Chaka Khan to the late Minnie Riperton. His biggest pop solo hit was 1984’s “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again.” Bryson’s other solo hits include “Let the Feeling Flow,” “Show and Tell,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “I’m So Into You.”

Get well soon Peabo!

Peabo Bryson

8 photos Launch gallery

Peabo Bryson

Continue reading Peabo Bryson

Peabo Bryson

         

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Suffering A Heart Attack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: John Singleton To Be Taken Off Life…
 3 hours ago
04.29.19
Jumped The Broom! Idris Elba Is Officially Off…
 6 hours ago
04.29.19
Peabo Bryson Meet & Greet
Peabo Bryson Suffers Heart Attack Over The Weekend
 9 hours ago
04.29.19
Jekalyn Carr Brings Some Worship To Women’s Empowerment…
 12 hours ago
04.29.19
Frankie Beverly Responds To Beyonce’s “Before I Let…
 4 days ago
04.25.19
Why We Can’t Get Enough Of Lauren London’s…
 4 days ago
04.25.19
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!
 4 days ago
04.25.19
Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested
 5 days ago
04.24.19
Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical…
 5 days ago
04.24.19
Elizabeth Warren’s Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt…
 5 days ago
04.24.19
Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter…
 6 days ago
04.24.19
Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit…
 6 days ago
04.24.19
Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence…
 6 days ago
04.24.19
Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle…
 6 days ago
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close