R&B legend Peabo Bryson suffered a mild heart attack at his home the morning of Saturday, April 27. According to a representative for Bryson, the double Grammy / double Oscar Award-winning singer “is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive.”

His prognosis is reportedly good, and doctors, as well as his family are “optimistic for a speedy recovery.” The representative states that “at this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

The star is known for his duets with everyone from Natalie Cole and Chaka Khan to the late Minnie Riperton. His biggest pop solo hit was 1984’s “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again.” Bryson’s other solo hits include “Let the Feeling Flow,” “Show and Tell,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and “I’m So Into You.”

Get well soon Peabo!

Peabo Bryson 8 photos Launch gallery Peabo Bryson 1. Peabo Bryson performs "Love Like Yours And Mine" Source: 1 of 8 2. Peabo Bryson performs “Feel The Fire/I’m So Into You” medley Source: 2 of 8 3. Peabo Bryson 3 of 8 4. Peabo Bryson 4 of 8 5. Peabo Bryson 5 of 8 6. Peabo Bryson 6 of 8 7. Peabo Bryson 7 of 8 8. Peabo Bryson 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Peabo Bryson Peabo Bryson

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Suffering A Heart Attack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com