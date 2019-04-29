Gloria Mayfield Banks Makes Her Statement At Women’s Empowerment 2019

Gloria Mayfield Banks speaks at her first Women’s Empowerment in Raleigh, North Carolina. She talks about all the vendors and great performers like, Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin , and Patti LaBelle.

She explains her struggles of writing her book, because of her dyslexia. Her book, Quantum Leaps ’10 Steps To Help Your Soar’ , she opens up about the journey to complete it.

