Kirk Frank Tells Why He Supports Feminism

Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Jeffery Lynn Williamson / Radio One Digital

Willie Moore Jr. and Kirk Franklin at Women’s Empowerment 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina are two friend that catch up at the prime place to speak on his support for feminism.

Kirk mentions his latest single ‘Love Theory” but he humbly embrace the idea to stay relevant in the world today.

Kirk Frank Tells Why He Supports Feminism was originally published on thelightnc.com

