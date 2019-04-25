Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress Code [Video]

TJMS
An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with a marker.

The administrator reportedly told seventh-grader Juelz Trice his haircut was a violation of the district’s dress code, and told him he would face discipline unless he allowed the shape of the hair carving to be filled in with a marker.

“He came over and said, ‘You have two options: You can either go to (in-school suspension) or color it in,’” said Trice. “Everyone was coming up to me. It was like the talk of the school that day and the day after.”

Trice’s parents told ABC13 Eyewitness News they were never notified. “When it first happened, I was very upset because I didn’t find out until after he got off the bus and he got into the car and said, ‘Look what they did to my head,’” recalled Trice’s mother, Angela Washington.

Pearland ISD issued a statement saying that the practice is not condoned by the district.

The boy’s father Dante Trice said they could have put his son at medical risk by putting chemicals on open pores. “It was wide open because he had just got his hair cut the day before, so it was wide open,” said Dante. “I’m totally disappointed. Totally disappointed.”

His mom said the administrator responsible did call to share his side of the story. “They were very apologetic, but it still happened,” she said. “You know, for an adult, no one should think that’s the correct way to handle a situation.”

The administrator has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

