Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!

Tamron Hall revealed that her baby boy is here and his name is Moses!
Her Instagram caption reads: Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.
In March, the 48-year-old televsion host announced that she and her husband, Steven Greener, were expecting a baby. That social media announcement was also the first time we realized that Hall had gotten married.
“My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she said in the post.
Since the announcement, Hall has been showing off her growing bump on social media.
Sharing my baby shower album! Love, Laughs, and Surrounded by my friends from #philly #chicago #newyork and of course #texas.
