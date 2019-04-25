CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!

11 reads
Leave a comment
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tamron Hall revealed that her baby boy is here and his name is Moses!

Her Instagram caption reads: Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.

 

 

In March, the 48-year-old televsion host announced that she and her husband, Steven Greener, were expecting a baby. That social media announcement was also the first time we realized that Hall had gotten married.

“My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she said in the post.

Since the announcement, Hall has been showing off her growing bump on social media.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Question… Baby Shower or Sip & See? #BabyOnBoard

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

 

French Montana Performs at Bootsy Bellows x E11EVEN Miami 2019 BIG GAME WEEKEND EXPERIENCE @RavineATL

Gurl What? Jordyn Woods Says Getting Bullied For Tristan Cheating Drama Was The 1st Time She Felt 'Like A Black Woman'

15 photos Launch gallery

Gurl What? Jordyn Woods Says Getting Bullied For Tristan Cheating Drama Was The 1st Time She Felt 'Like A Black Woman'

Continue reading Gurl What? Jordyn Woods Says Getting Bullied For Tristan Cheating Drama Was The 1st Time She Felt ‘Like A Black Woman’

Gurl What? Jordyn Woods Says Getting Bullied For Tristan Cheating Drama Was The 1st Time She Felt 'Like A Black Woman'

[caption id="attachment_3023900" align="alignleft" width="1149"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Just when Black folks were falling on swords for Jordyn Woods to protect her from the unbearable being of whiteness called the Kardashians, sister girl and went and put her foot in her mouth. See, the 21-year-old spoke about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for the first time after her sit down on "The Red Table Talk." According to video clips obtained by The Daily Mail, Woods was on a panel in Nigeria over the weekend opening up about the bullying her family endured and what that taught her about being a Black woman. “My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world, adding, “I understood for the first time what it’s like being a Black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have lived it." [protected-iframe id="75af42d55c6a9b2e8248a89ac3f54725-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3o6ZtcEsSNb0VbtWVy" width="480" height="268" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   Girl...you were always Black, but clearly being keeping up them Kardashians got you stuck in somebody's Sunken Place. That, and while we understand that Black women truly "are the most disrespected in America," something doesn't sit right with us that of every last experience she has ever had, that being a Black woman is linked to some type of trauma, mess and mistreatment. We are more than that. There is more to our experience, beauty and magic than just that. Jordyn must have noticed the backlash, because she tweeted this. https://twitter.com/jordynwoods/status/1121018377898688513 Listen, Jordyn isn't cancelled for this, Black Twitter had some thoughts and questions on her new found wokeness:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!
 2 hours ago
04.25.19
Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested
 23 hours ago
04.24.19
Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
Elizabeth Warren’s Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle…
 1 day ago
04.24.19
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Wake Forest Teen Body Found In Emerald Isle…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Jussie Smollett
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Suing Smollett’s Lawyers…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Hughley TV: Garcelle Beauvais Talks About Her Haitian…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close