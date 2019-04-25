Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Is Here!!!

Tamron Hall revealed that her baby boy is here and his name is Moses!

Her Instagram caption reads: Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.

In March, the 48-year-old televsion host announced that she and her husband, Steven Greener, were expecting a baby. That social media announcement was also the first time we realized that Hall had gotten married.

“My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too,” she said in the post.

Since the announcement, Hall has been showing off her growing bump on social media.

