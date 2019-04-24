CLOSE
Friday April 26th, 2019 : National Pretzel Day

Junk Food

Source: Dwight Eschliman / Getty

Celebrate Friday with free pretzels. It’s National Pretzel Day Friday April 26th!

The pretzel deserves to be celebrated. It can be crunchy, chewy, big or small. It can take savory or sweet form. And it’s been around, in some form, for centuries, first made by monks who created the snack from leftover dough.

Auntie Anne’s: Watch the Auntie Anne’s website or your Pretzel Perks app for this offer: April 26 to 28, get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel when you buy any pretzel item. Plus, get $25 off a $100 online catering order with promo code NPD25.

PretzelMaker– Sign up for the Pretzelmaker Fan Club and get a free pretzel. Download the Pretzelmaker Rewards app by 8 pm on Friday to receive a free Salted or Unsalted Pretzel (valued up to $4) redeemable on Friday, April 26th. Participating Pretzelmaker locations only. Pretzelmaker location: Crabtree Valley Mall

Walmart: Order whatever pretzels you desire (traditional, pretzel sticks, chocolate-covered, or pretzel nuggets) via Walmart Grocery and have your order loaded into your car for free. New customers get $10 off.

World Market: Known for its international goodies, World Market has plenty of pretzel options, from ready-to-eat pretzel nuggets to authentic German pretzel mixes so you can make your own. This promo code gets you an extra 10% off your order.

