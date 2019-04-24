CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 27

0 reads
Leave a comment
pills super feature

Source: CS / CS

Saturday, April 27, 2019 is National Drug take back day. North Carolinians can safely dispose of unneeded medication at locations around the state, to make sure they do not get into the wrong hands.

Every day, approximately five North Carolinians die from a opioid overdose. The majority of people who misuse prescriptions drugs, report getting the drugs from family and friends. The drugs are often taken from their medicine cabinets without their knowing. In 2016, 705 million opioid pills were prescribed in North Carolina, many of which sit unused in medicine cabinets.

For more information, or to find a drop box location near you. Click Here.

Must Read:

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

National Drug Take Back Day , opiods usage

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For…
 19 hours ago
04.23.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Wake Forest Teen Body Found In Emerald Isle…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Jussie Smollett
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Suing Smollett’s Lawyers…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Hughley TV: Garcelle Beauvais Talks About Her Haitian…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd’s Engagement Party Is Nothing…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Books That We Have To Read!
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Watch: Two Black Teens Time Travel To Save…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Investigation Continues In Durham Explosion
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
A Judge Has Reportedly Issued a Bench Warrant…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
Model Ilianna Ayala Was Once Rejected A Scholarship…
 20 hours ago
04.23.19
EXCLUSIVE: Tichina Arnold Wants You To Come Visit…
 2 days ago
04.23.19
Listen To Black Women | Should You Marie…
 2 days ago
04.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close