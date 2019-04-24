National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 27

Saturday, April 27, 2019 is National Drug take back day. North Carolinians can safely dispose of unneeded medication at locations around the state, to make sure they do not get into the wrong hands.

Every day, approximately five North Carolinians die from a opioid overdose. The majority of people who misuse prescriptions drugs, report getting the drugs from family and friends. The drugs are often taken from their medicine cabinets without their knowing. In 2016, 705 million opioid pills were prescribed in North Carolina, many of which sit unused in medicine cabinets.

For more information, or to find a drop box location near you. Click Here.

Must Read:

Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: