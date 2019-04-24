Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence [PHOTOS]

From the father son dance battles to the daddy daughter bonding moments, Diddy and his children have been showing us the cutest family moments on social media.

As if that cuteness wasn’t enough, Diddy and his children – Quincy (Kim Porter’s son with Al B.Sure), Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie- show off their their Sunday’s best as they appear on the cover of Essence Magazine’s May issue.

The world was shocked when model, actress, and mother to three of Diddy’s children, Kim Porter passed suddenly in November of last year. In the issue Diddy gets candid about dealing with the loss of Porter, stepping up as a dad, how he protected the children the day the news broke and the legacy Porter left behind. Check out the full interview here.

It’s great to see this family staying strong and enjoying life together.

