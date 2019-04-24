Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter Poisoned Wendy Williams

We all had a feeling that when Wendy Williams filed for divorce, some old dirt messy was going to be dug up…but not this damn messy.

According to Page Six, back in January, two officers from the Livingston Police Department in New Jersey conducted a welfare check on the iconic talk show host after an anonymous caller told authorities that her husband Kevin Hunter had been poisoning her.

A police report said that Hunter answered the door, but was very hesitant to let them into house, telling the officers that Williams was sick. However after explaining that they needed to check on the talk show host, he let them in, TMZ reported.

Police claimed that they found Williams in her bed, “with the blanket covering from neck to toe.” The report went on to say that when Hunter was asked to leave the room so that they could speak to Williams alone, he refused.

Williams later told them that she was healing from a broken shoulder and when asked if she was being poisoned, the 54-year-old tearfully replied, “Well, I’m very popular.” When asked a second time was she being hurt, she denied the accusations.

Eventually the police left.

It’s believed that the caller was someone who worked for Williams’ production company, the gossip website noted.

As we previously reported, a few weeks ago Williams filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 23 years, having those papers delivered at 6:30am. Hunter has also been fired as the executive producer of talk show.

While last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune.

As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse.

Here’s what we are clear of: Thank goodness Wendy has finally gotten away from this man!

