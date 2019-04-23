Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For Tennis…Kinda

Continue reading Listen…Larenz Tate Is Still The Blues In Our Left Thigh

[caption id="attachment_2957798" align="alignleft" width="953"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] Larenz Tate has been wooing audiences for decades with his starring roles in iconic Black films like "Menace II Society" and "Love Jones." And like a fine wine, the 43-year-old actor just gets better and better with age. Whether he's being dapper on the red carpet or setting up them thirst traps on the 'Gram, here is is, beautiful smile and all, giving us life. Take a look at the actor always being the blue in our left thigh.