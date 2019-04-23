CLOSE
Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For Tennis…Kinda

TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING

Source: LUIS ACOSTA / Getty

Is one-year-old Alexis Olympia ready to start working on her tennis game? Maybe not quite yet, but the daughter of tennis goddess Serena Williams is definitely becoming familiar with smashing tennis rackets!

 

View this post on Instagram

History in the making….

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

[caption id="attachment_2957798" align="alignleft" width="953"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] Larenz Tate has been wooing audiences for decades with his starring roles in iconic Black films like "Menace II Society" and "Love Jones." And like a fine wine, the 43-year-old actor just gets better and better with age. Whether he's being dapper on the red carpet or setting up them thirst traps on the 'Gram, here is is, beautiful smile and all, giving us life. Take a look at the actor always being the blue in our left thigh.

 

Alexis Olympia Ohanian , Serena Williams

