Books That We Have To Read!

This fall, there will be two books that are going to make us sit down and start reading! In October a book from Prince’s estate called The Beautiful Ones and in November, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston written by Houston’s longtime friend, Robyn Crawford.

On October 26th, we will get to read Prince’s memoir that he was working on before his untimely death in 2016. His estate agreed to release the memoir as a celebration of his life. The publisher, Random House said in a statement, The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him.” Can’t wait!

Robyn Crawford plans to clear the air about her relationship with Houston. They were childhood friends up until Houston’s death in 2012. In a released statement, the publisher, Dutton describes the book as “Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.” Look for the book on November 4th.

