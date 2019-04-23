A new phase of the investigation into the deadly Durham gas explosion begins today

State investigators are expected to arrive Tuesday at the blast site. Together the Fire Marshal and North Carolina Utilities Commission will work to determine exactly what caused the explosion and who is responsible.

The blast killed 1 person and injured 25 others, while a dozen businesses were damaged.

Read more at ABC11.com

Investigation Continues In Durham Explosion was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: