Teairra is now a wanted woman after a judge ordered a bench warrant for her failing to appear at a court hearing in her battle with 50 Cent.

A Judge Has Reportedly Issued a Bench Warrant For Teairra Mari in Her Dispute with 50 Cent!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

