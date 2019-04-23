CLOSE
Wake Forest Teen Body Found In Emerald Isle Surf

Today officials said the body of 18-year-old  Wake Forest teenager Ian Frazier Lewis, reported missing Friday after a swim at Emerald Isle beach has been recovered.

Search and recovery efforts started Friday for Lewis after he got caught in a rip current with another swimmer, Mary Paige Merical, 17, of Raleigh. Merical was rescued and transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Monday morning there were no official updates from the hospital on Merical’s condition, but Monday Emerald Isle posted on Facebook that Merical “isn’t awake, has brain damage, is in critical condition and is slipping away.”

