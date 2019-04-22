CLOSE
Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Stroke

“Light Up Lantana Winter Event”

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

 

TMZ has broken the news that John Singleton had a mild stroke and is being treated in ICU in an unnamed hospital.

Singleton had just returned from Costa Rica and was experiencing some weakness in his leg.  He checked himself into a hospital after not feeling well.  Singleton’s family stated, “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Singleton became a household name in 1991 with his directorial debut of “Boyz In Tha Hood” earning Oscar nominations.  Other notable projects included “Poetic Justice,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Empire,” “The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” and more.

The Latest:

Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Stroke was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

